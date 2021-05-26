1ST Source Bank Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eaton by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

