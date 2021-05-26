$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce sales of $20.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $76.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $109.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.18 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.13. 105,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,535. The company has a market cap of $918.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agenus by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agenus by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.