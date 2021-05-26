2,020 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

