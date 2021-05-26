21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNET. Citigroup upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

