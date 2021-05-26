21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $21.22

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $22.09. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 28,528 shares trading hands.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

