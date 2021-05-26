2,559 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,973. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

