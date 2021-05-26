$27.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report sales of $27.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.30 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

