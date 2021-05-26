$283.15 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post sales of $283.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $232.90 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $151.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,592. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 155.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

