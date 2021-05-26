2,900 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.