$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.24. 388,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,019. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

