$304.36 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report $304.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.05 million to $309.21 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 1,660,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,958. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

