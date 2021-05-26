3,190 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,564,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,133. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $122.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

