323,022 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Purchased by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,008,000. TCF Financial accounts for about 5.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1,913.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

TCF Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.