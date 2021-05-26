3,606 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,787 shares of company stock worth $23,661,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

