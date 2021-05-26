37,817 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.11% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,566. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

