40,000 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGCP. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.