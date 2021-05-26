4,708 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.98. 25,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.27 and a 200-day moving average of $226.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

