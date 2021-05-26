4,900 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.00. 26,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

