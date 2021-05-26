572,246 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 572,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,449,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 16.9% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $100.78.

