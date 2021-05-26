5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 773.8% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.8 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.23. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
