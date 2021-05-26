5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 773.8% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.23. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

