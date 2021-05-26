$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 billion and the highest is $7.45 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. 4,607,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,223. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.