$79.77 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.64 million and the lowest is $78.90 million. InterDigital reported sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $329.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $331.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $353.86 million, with estimates ranging from $335.92 million to $371.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

IDCC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 175,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

