$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $8.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.41 billion and the highest is $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,113 shares of company stock worth $24,823,126. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. 439,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,874. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.