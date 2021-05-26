8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $736,673.23

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $736,673.23 and $37,923.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00356026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00187724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00834943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00031758 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

