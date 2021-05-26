Aave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $832.03 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $367.85 or 0.00960721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $832.03 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.91 or 0.09921778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00086829 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,762,724 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.