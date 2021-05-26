Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 5.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

ABT stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $117.13. 222,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

