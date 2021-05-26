AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 4,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,030,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.