Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 154,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.