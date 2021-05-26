Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 154,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $43.60.
ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.
