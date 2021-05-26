AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.75. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

