Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.43 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 15,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

