AceD (ACED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,329.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 39% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, AceD has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $105,496.24 and $3,329.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.