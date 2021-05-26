Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 81,926 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $533,000.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

