ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Short Interest Up 869.9% in May

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 869.9% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

ACON S2 Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. ACON S2 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

