Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AE stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

