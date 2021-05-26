Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AE stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
