Adams Street Partners LLC Invests $395,000 in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Oyster Point Pharma comprises approximately 0.1% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Oyster Point Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ OYST traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.33.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.