Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.93 million.

ADPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,488. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $56,448.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,934 shares of company stock valued at $28,660,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

