Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 4.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $127,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.