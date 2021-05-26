Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,478 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

ADBE stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $506.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

