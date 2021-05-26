Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,443 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,678,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 25,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,139. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

