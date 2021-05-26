Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.23. 145,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180,663. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

