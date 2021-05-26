Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,267 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

