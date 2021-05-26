Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,951 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.63. 1,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,972. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.02 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

