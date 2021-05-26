Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 379,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,141,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $193.34. 42,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,983. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.