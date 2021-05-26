Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,763. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

