Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.12. 47,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

