Advisory Alpha LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

