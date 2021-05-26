Advisory Alpha LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 459.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.