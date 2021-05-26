Advisory Alpha LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 108,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,834 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

