Advisory Alpha LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $361.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

