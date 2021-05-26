Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284,828 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. 2,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,275. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

